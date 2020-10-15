Juventus had been adjudged as a clear winner of the Serie A 2020 match after Napoli failed to travel to Turin on October 4, 2020. The team was put in isolation after one of their players was tested positive with COVID-19. The team had received instructions from the local health authorities to not travel to Turin and stay out in isolation. But the teams still went ahead with the game and Napoli bore the brunt of no-show and thus Juventus was adjudged as the winner. Napoli is clearly upset about this and they are team has appealed about the 3-0 loss. Juventus President Andrea Agnelli Defends Club’s Decision to Name Starting XI Despite No-Show From Napoli for Serie A 2020–21 Match, Says Club Was Following COVID-19 Protocols.

The official account of Napoli took to social media and informed the fans about the appeal that they had made." Napoli have always respected the rules and the law. The team confidently awaits the outcome of the appeal, firmly believing injustice,” said the team on Twitter. Napoli maintained that the team was instructed to not travel to Turin. Juventus said that according to the laws of UEFA, the match could go on if the 13 players including the goal-keeper are fit, the match can go on. The rules further state that if the club has more than 10 players who have been tested positive in a week, only then the exemptions are applicable.

Juventus went into isolation after US midfielder Weston McKennie was tested positive. Even Cristiano Ronaldo has been tested positive and has been sent into isolation after being tested positive with COVID-19. Napoli now stands on number eight of the points table and Juventus is on number four.

