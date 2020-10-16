Cristiano Ronaldo has violated COVID-19 protocols by returning to Turin from Portugal after testing positive for coronavirus on international duty, says Italy sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora. Ronaldo left the Portugal squad after testing positive following their match against France and returned to Turin where he will be self-isolating at his home. But Ronaldo wasn’t supposed to travel out of Italy before returning three negative COVID-19 test results after two staff members of Juventus had tested positive last week. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Juventus Preparing a Whopping €400 Million For This PSG Star, Could Exchange CR7.

COVID-19 protocols in Italy state that the player must produce three negative tests before stepping out of the bubble. Juventus had created a bubble inside the team hotel after two staff members tested positive. But reportedly, Ronaldo only underwent two COVID-19 tests before leaving the team bubble. He needed one more negative result to be officially granted permission to leave Italy.

Ronaldo later went to play in the goalless draws against Spain and France but was ruled out from the Sweden tie after testing positive. He returned to Turin on Thursday. "Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Italy with a medical flight authorised by the competent health authorities at the request of the player and will continue his isolation at his home," Juventus said in an official statement.

Cristiano Ronaldo on Team Dinner With Portugal Teammates

But Ronaldo’s positive report stirred controversy with local health authorities in Turin stating that the Portuguese star breached protocols to travel to his homeland and join the national team after two Juventus staff members tested positive.

Italy sports minister Spadafora was asked about the same and he told Radio Uno "Yes, I think so, if there were no specific authorisations from the health authority.” He also added "I think that, at the moment, the protocols in force for the sports championships, both for Serie A football and for the sports associations and clubs are valid as long as they are respected.

"And if there is someone who does not respect them, then the cases that we read in the news are created," Spadafora said. “If they are respected, and if the general situation of the country allows it, I hope that leagues at all levels can continue in the best possible way in the interest of the players, staff, but also all sports fans in Italy."

The entire Juventus team were back in isolation on Wednesday after midfielder Weston McKennie tested positive. Both McKennie are currently in quarantine and will be self-isolating for another 10 days. They will re-join the team after three negative COVID-19 tests. The positive test has put Ronaldo’s UEFA Champions League participation in jeopardy with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner out of Juventus’ first UCL 2020-21 match against Dynamo Kyiv on October 20 and also doubtful for the Barcelona clash.

