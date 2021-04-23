AC Milan have decided to extend the contract of star player Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The Swedish striker who was set to be a free agent at the end of the current season has agreed to continue his stay at the Rossoneri for another year. Now 39, the Swede has been one of the star performers for the Serie A side and the club thinks he still has plenty to offer. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Makes the Sweden Squad After Five Years For World Cup 2022 Qualifiers.

According to a report from goal, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and AC Milan have agreed to extend the 39-year-old striker’s contract by one year. The new deal is understood to be around €6 million (£5m/$7m) a year plus €1m in additional bonuses as the extension was confirmed by the Italian giants on Thursday.

‘AC Milan has announced that the Club has extended Zlatan Ibrahimović's contract,’ the club said in an official statement. The Swede has played for a number of clubs in Italy but has represented the Rossoneri the most, scoring 84 goals in 130 appearances for the Milan side.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic signed for AC Milan in January 2020 on a six-month loan deal but impressive performances have seen the club opting to extend his contract on multiple occasions. Since his arrival, AC Milan have been one of the best teams in Italy and look certain to play in the Champions League next season.

The 39-year-old has missed Milan's last two matches, owing to suspension and injury, but could return for the Serie A meeting with Lazio on April 26. The Rossoneri are currently second in Serie A, 10 points behind league leaders Inter Milan.

