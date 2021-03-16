Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been named in the Sweden squad for the upcoming World Cup 2022 Qualifiers. The 38-year-old returns to national team duty for the first time in five years after announcing his retirement from international football. The veteran striker has been playing well with club side AC Milan in Italy and is the joint-fourth goal-scorer in Serie A this season. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Transfer News: Swedish Striker Open To Extending Stay At AC Milan.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has not played for Sweden since 2016 is included in Janne Andersson's latest squad for their upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Georgia (March 25) and Kosovo (March 28). The AC Milan has also been included in the squad for the friendly game against Estonia which will be played a few days later. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Injury Update: AC Milan Forward Set To Miss Manchester United Europa League Clash With Thigh Issue.

See Full Squad

🔥 TRUPPEN! 🔥 Här är spelarna som representerar Sverige i matcherna mot Georgien, Kosovo och Estland! 🇸🇪🇸🇪 — Svensk Fotboll (@svenskfotboll) March 16, 2021

After announcing the 38-year-old in his latest squad Andersson told reporters ‘First and foremost, he is a very good football player, the best we have had in Sweden. It is of course very funny that he wants to come back. "In addition to what he can contribute on the pitch, he has incredible experience and can contribute it to other players in the team,’

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the leading goal-scorer for Sweden with 62 strikes in 116 caps. The striker made his international debut in 2001 and has represented the country in two World Cups and four European Championships.

The 38-year-old is the leading scorer for AC Milan in all competitions, scoring 16 goals in 21 appearances for the Rossoneri’s. Ibrahimovic hasn’t played as many games in recent weeks due to injury problems but will be fit for national team duty and get a chance to add to his already impressive tally.

Sweden will be one of the favourites to advance from Group B in European World Cup qualifiers as they have been drawn alongside the likes of Georgia, Kosovo, Spain and Greece. Janne Andersson will be hoping to guide his team to a first appearance in the competition since 2006.

