France vs Senegal Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Football Tips, Playing XI, Captain Picks for FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I Match

The FIFA World Cup 2026 continues to deliver captivating clashes, and Group I is set for a blockbuster encounter as football giants France face a formidable Senegal side. This highly anticipated match is scheduled for Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at 12:30 AM IST, promising an early morning spectacle for Indian fans. The fixture will unfold at the iconic New York/New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium) in East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA. With both teams boasting a wealth of talent, fantasy football managers have a challenging yet rewarding task ahead. France vs Senegal: FIFA World Cup 2026 Predicted Lineups.

France vs Senegal Match Details

Detail Information Match France vs Senegal Competition FIFA World Cup 2026 Stage Group Stage Group Group I Kick-off (IST) Wed, Jun 17, 12:30 AM IST Venue New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA

Recent Form and Group Dynamics

France, widely considered one of the tournament favorites, enters this World Cup with an exceptionally balanced squad and high expectations. Their qualifying campaign saw them finish top of their UEFA group with an impressive record of five wins, one draw, and no losses, scoring 16 goals and conceding only 4. However, defensively, France has shown some vulnerability recently, conceding in each of their last five matches, though they rarely score fewer than two goals. They concluded their warm-up fixtures with a 3-1 win over Northern Ireland. France vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2026 Win Probability: What Polymarket Betting Prediction Markets Say.

Senegal, on the other hand, established themselves as one of Africa's strongest national teams, qualifying for the World Cup by topping CAF Group B with an undefeated record of seven wins and three draws, accumulating 24 points. The Lions of Teranga are known for their athleticism, defensive strength, and attacking prowess. Their recent friendly results include a goalless draw with Saudi Arabia and a 3-2 loss to the USA. This Group I fixture rekindles memories of their famous 2002 World Cup opening match, where debutants Senegal stunned defending champions France with a 1-0 victory.

Expected Lineups

France (Likely 4-2-3-1 / 4-3-3):

Goalkeeper: Mike Maignan

Mike Maignan Defenders: Theo Hernandez, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Jules Kounde

Theo Hernandez, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Jules Kounde Midfielders: Aurelien Tchouameni, N'Golo Kante, Michael Olise

Aurelien Tchouameni, N'Golo Kante, Michael Olise Forwards: Kylian Mbappe (C), Ousmane Dembele, Marcus Thuram

Senegal (Likely 4-3-3):

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy

Edouard Mendy Defenders: Krepin Diatta, Kalidou Koulibaly (C), Moussa Niakhaté, Ismail Jakobs

Krepin Diatta, Kalidou Koulibaly (C), Moussa Niakhaté, Ismail Jakobs Midfielders: Idrissa Gana Gueye, Pape Matar Sarr, Lamine Camara

Idrissa Gana Gueye, Pape Matar Sarr, Lamine Camara Forwards: Sadio Mané, Nicolas Jackson, Iliman Ndiaye

Key Players to Watch

For France, Kylian Mbappe remains the undisputed star, offering blistering pace, clinical finishing, and penalty duties, making him a prime fantasy asset. Michael Olise is another key player, known for his creativity and ability to provide both goals and assists from midfield. In defense, William Saliba is a strong contender for clean sheet points and bonus potential.

Senegal will heavily rely on the experience and goal-scoring prowess of Sadio Mané, their all-time top scorer and an inspirational figure. Captain Kalidou Koulibaly is crucial for their defensive solidity and leadership. Midfielder Pape Matar Sarr was Senegal's leading scorer in the qualifiers with 5 goals, making him a significant threat.

Dream11 Fantasy XI Suggestion

Given France's attacking firepower and overall strength, a balanced team with a slight lean towards French attackers and defenders is advisable. Senegal's key offensive players are also vital inclusions due to their ability to create chances and score. Here’s a suggested lineup:

Goalkeeper: Mike Maignan (FRA)

Mike Maignan (FRA) Defenders: William Saliba (FRA), Theo Hernandez (FRA), Jules Kounde (FRA), Kalidou Koulibaly (SEN)

William Saliba (FRA), Theo Hernandez (FRA), Jules Kounde (FRA), Kalidou Koulibaly (SEN) Midfielders: Michael Olise (FRA), Aurelien Tchouameni (FRA), Pape Matar Sarr (SEN), Lamine Camara (SEN)

Michael Olise (FRA), Aurelien Tchouameni (FRA), Pape Matar Sarr (SEN), Lamine Camara (SEN) Forwards: Kylian Mbappe (FRA), Sadio Mané (SEN)

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain: Kylian Mbappe (FRA) is an almost automatic choice given his consistent goal-scoring record, penalty duties, and importance to France's attack.

is an almost automatic choice given his consistent goal-scoring record, penalty duties, and importance to France's attack. Vice-Captain: Michael Olise (FRA) offers high creative output, goal potential, and can rack up fantasy points through assists and shots on target.

Budget Differentials

Desire Doué (France): Despite the depth in France's attack, Doué is an elite performer and a potential star, with low ownership (3.3%), making him a valuable differential.

Despite the depth in France's attack, Doué is an elite performer and a potential star, with low ownership (3.3%), making him a valuable differential. Lamine Camara (Senegal): A promising young midfielder who has emerged as a bright talent for Senegal, offering good value if you need to free up budget.

Players to Consider Avoiding

While both teams have quality, fantasy managers should be cautious about heavily investing in multiple Senegalese defenders for potential clean sheets against a potent French attack. Similarly, any players with recent injury concerns or those whose minutes might be limited due to squad rotation should be approached with caution. Focus on confirmed starters and those with a clear path to attacking returns or defensive bonuses.

This Group I opener promises to be a tactical battle and a fantasy points feast. Choose wisely to maximise your Dream11 potential!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 08:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).