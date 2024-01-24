Gangwon (South Korea), January 24: Indian alpine skier Sahil Thakur finished 47th in the men’s giant slalom event at the Winter Youth Olympic Games, here on Wednesday. Sahil clocked 2:02.52 (1:04.67 in the first run and 57.85 in the second run) at the Jeongseon High 1 Ski Resort. ‘No One Deserves It More’ Sania Mirza Congratulates Rohan Bopanna After He Becomes Oldest Tennis Player To Achieve World No 1 Ranking in Men’s Doubles.

The 16-year-old will next be seen competing in the men’s slalom event at the same venue on Thursday. The men’s giant slalom race comprised a field of 79 athletes. Sahil was placed 62nd among the 65 competitors, who finished the first run and earned a starting spot in the second run.

Sahil, who is only Indian athlete competing at Gangwon, finished the second run to be placed 47th -- among the 50 competitors who finished run -- in the final standings.

Gangwon 2024 is the first time the Winter Youth Olympic Games is being held in Asia. Around 1,900 athletes, with an equal representation of males and females, from 80 countries, are competing in Gangwon.

