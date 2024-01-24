Sania Mirza congratulated 43-year-old tennis star Rohan Bopanna after he became the oldest player to be ranked no 1 in men's doubles. Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden beat Argentina's Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni to enter the Australian Open 2024 semifinals, a result which made the Indian the oldest player to be crowned no 1 in men's doubles rankings. Taking to social media, Mirza penned a message for her countryman where she wrote, "So proud Ro. no one deserves it more." Rohan Bopanna Set To Become Oldest World No 1 in Men’s Doubles Rankings at Age 43 After Entering Australian Open 2024 Semifinals.

Sania Mirza Congratulates Rohan Bopanna

So proud Ro 💙 no one deserves it more 1️⃣⬆️ @rohanbopanna — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) January 24, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)