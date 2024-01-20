The Winter Youth Olympics 2024 is being held in the Gangwon province of South Korea and it promises to be nothing less than a thrilling competition. The multi-sports competition will be in its fourth edition, with the earlier editions being held in Austria (2012), Norway (2016) and Switzerland in 2020. The Winter Youth Olympics began on January 19 and will come to an end on February 1. More than 1800 athletes will be seen in action in 15 different events at the competition and it is set to be an exciting affair. Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics 2024: Schedule, Live Streaming Online, Telecast, List of Sports and All You Need To Know About Fourth Edition of Competition in South Korea.

India will, however, have just one athlete at the Winter Youth Olympics 2024 in Gangwon--Sahil Thakur. The 16-year-old Alpine skier, who hails from Himachal Pradesh will hope to shine and make the country proud in Gangwon. Here in this article, we will take a look at his schedule along with the timings of his events and also the live streaming and telecast details of the same, in India. On Which Channel Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics 2024 Will Be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Fourth Edition of Multi-Sports Event?.

Indian Athletes At Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics 2024

Sahil Thakur is the only Indian athlete who will be competing at the Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics 2024. The 16-year-old is the third Indian athlete after Aanchal Thakur and Saurabh who competed in the 2012 and 2016 editions respectively. After not having any athletes compete in the Lausanne edition in 2020, Thakur is set to raise the Indian flag high in Gangwon.

India Schedule At Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics 2024

Date Athlete Event Sport Time (IST) January 21, 2024 Sahil Thakur Men’s Super G Alpine Skiing 8:30 AM January 21, 2024 Sahil Thakur Men’s Alpine Combined Super G Alpine Skiing 6:45 AM January 21, 2024 Sahil Thakur Men’s Alpine Combined Slalom Alpine Skiing 10:45 AM January 24, 2024 Sahil Thakur Men’s Giant Slalom Alpine Skiing 6:30 AM January 25, 2024 Sahil Thakur Men’s Slalom Alpine Skiing 7:15 AM

Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics 2024 Live Streaming and Telecast Details in India

Live streaming of the Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics 2024, including Sahil Thakur's Alpine skiing events, will be available on Olympics.com. Unfortunately, there would be no live TV telecast available for the Alpine skiing events, in India.

