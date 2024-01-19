The fourth Winter Youth Olympic Games will take place in the province of Gangwon in the Republic of Korea, which already hosted the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018. These the first Winter YOG to be held in Asia. With the vision of letting the youth celebrate peaceful coexistence and unity through sport to create a better future together, the Gangwon 2024 Winter Games aimed at maximum participation. The event will have more than 1800 participants across 78 participating countries. There will be a total of 81 events in seven different sports spread across 15 disciplines. On Which Channel Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics 2024 Will Be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Fourth Edition of Multi-Sports Event?.

With four hosting stadiums, Gangwon 2024 will benefit from many of the facilities used for PyeongChang 2018. This includes the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre in PyeongChang and the Gangneung Olympic Park in the coastal cluster. Fans can witness budding athletes at the Youth Olympics 2024 event.

Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics 2024 Schedule

The Gangwon 2024 Opening Ceremony will take place on 19 January 2024, and the Closing Ceremony is on 1 February 2024.

Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics 2024 List of Events

freestyle snowboarding biathlon alpine skiing freestyle skiing ice hockey figure skating speed skating Skeleton ski jumping Bobsleigh curling Luge Nordic combined Cross-country skiing Snowboarding

Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics 2024 List of Participating Countries

Albania Algeria Andorra Argentina Armenia Australia Austria Belgium Bosnia and Herzegovina Brazil Bulgaria Canada Chile Chinese Taipei China Colombia Croatia Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Estonia Finland France Great Britain Georgia Germany Greece Hungary Hong Kong Iceland India Iran Ireland Italy Israel Jamaica Japan Kenya Kazakhstan Kosovo Kyrgyzstan Latvia Lebanon Liechtenstein Lithuania Mexico Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Nepal Netherlands Nigeria New Zealand Norway Philippines Poland Portugal North Macedonia Puerto Rico Qatar Romania San Marino Singapore Serbia Slovakia Slovenia South Korea South Africa Spain Sweden Switzerland Thailand Tunisia Turkey Ukraine United States Uzbekistan United Arab Emirates

Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics 2024 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The event will not be telecasted on any channel, but fans can enjoy live streaming of Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics 2024 on the Olympics.com app and website. Lee Dong Wook and SHINee's Minho Named Global Ambassadors for the Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics 2024.

Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics 2024 Mascot

A carefully crafted out of snow, Moongcho will act as Mascot for the Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics 2024. It is recorded that A snowball that Soohorang and Bandabi, the official mascots of PyeongChang 2018, used in a snowball fight in Gangwon province was born again as Moongcho ahead of Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games. Gangwon 2024 Mascot a flying snowball that symbolizes one of the key aspects of sport: speed.

