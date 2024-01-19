An array of young athletes from all around the world will be in action at the Winter Youth Olympic Games 2024 in South Korea. This is an edition of the popular multi-sports competition as it is the first time that it would be hosted in an Asian country. Around 1,900 athletes from 80 nations would compete for top honours in seven sports and 15 disciplines. This edition of the Winter Youth Olympics is set to be held in Gangwon province of South Korea with Pyeongchang and Gangneung set to host several events. Also, this event would provide a platform for young athletes, from ages 14-18 to make a name for themselves and use this as a platform to enter the next stage of their respective careers. IOC Confirms Russian Athletes Can Compete at Paris Olympics 2024 With Approved Neutral Status.

This is the fourth edition of the Winter Youth Olympic Games after the Innsbruck (2012), Lillehammer (2016) and Lausanne (2020) editions. The event kicks off on January 19 and is set to finish on February 1. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the multi-sports event. Paris 2024 Olympic Games: A Guide to How Paris Will Welcome Fans and Stage 32 Sports at the First Post-Pandemic Olympics.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Gangwon Winter Youth Olympic Games 2024?

Unfortunately, the live telecast of the Gangwon Winter Youth Olympic Games 2024 will not be available for live telecast in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch angwon Winter Youth Olympic Games 2024 live telecast on their TV sets. For live streaming, scroll below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Gangwon Winter Youth Olympic Games 2024?

Fans can however, watch live streaming of the Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics 2024. Those interested to watch the events at the Gangwon Winter Youth Olympic Games 2024 can do so on the official Olympics YouTube channel for free.

