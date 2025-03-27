Sara Tendulkar, daughter of the iconic Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was spotted enjoying a casual long drive with Grace Hayden, the daughter of former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cricketer, the legendary Matthew Hayden, in Australia. The two were seen driving through scenic routes, showcasing a more personal and relaxed side to the otherwise high-profile lives of cricketers' families. Sara posted the video of her casual long drive with Grace Hayden on her Instagram stories. Fans are left to admire the quiet camaraderie between the daughters of two cricketing greats, and who knows, perhaps this marks the beginning of a beautiful friendship that will continue to unfold in the years to come. Sara Tendulkar Joins Sachin Tendulkar Foundation As Director, 'Overjoyed' Father Shares Update (See Post).

Sara Tendulkar And Grace Hayden On Long Drive

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hype PR (@hypeprindia)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)