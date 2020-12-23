Haas F1 have confirmed that Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher will form their driver’s line-up for the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship. The F1 team also added that they have internally dealt with Russian Nikita Mazepin’s actions on social media which had landed the driver in hot waters. The 21-year-old posted a video to his Instagram earlier in the month which showed him touching a woman in the back of a car. Haas F1 Driver Nikita Mazepin Issues Apology For Posting Controversial Video on Social Media.

‘Haas F1 Team would like to reaffirm that Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher will form its driver line-up for the 2021 FIA Formula 1 world championship. As per the team’s previous statement regarding the actions of Nikita Mazepin (December 9th) – this matter has now been dealt with internally and no further comment shall be made,’ said the F1 team on their social media.

See Post

Following Mazepin’s social media post Haas released a statement saying that they do ‘not condone’ the behaviour and there were rumours of the team dropping the 21-year-old from their set up for next year. However, that isn’t the case and the Russian will race alongside Mick Schumacher in the 2021 F1 season.

Nikita Mazepin had also issued an apology for his behaviour. ‘I would like to apologise for my recent actions in terms of my own inappropriate behaviour and the fact that it was posted on social media. I am sorry for the offence I have rightly caused and to the embarrassment, I have brought to Haas F1 Team.’ The 21-year-old.

