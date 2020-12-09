American Formula One team Haas have condemned the ‘abhorrent’ behaviour of their driver Nikita Mazepin for sharing an inappropriate video on social media. Mazepin, 21, was signed by Haas last week and will race for them in F1 championships from next season. The Russian driver dragged himself into controversy after appearing to inappropriately touch a woman in the backseat of a car in a video shared on his Instagram page on Tuesday. The woman immediately attempted to remove his hand in reaction and also showed a middle-finger to the camera before covering the lens with her hands. Mazepin later deleted the video after drawing criticism and also apologised. Sakhir Grand Prix 2020: Sergio Perez Wins Maiden F1 Race After Russell Heartbreak.

Haas, who signed the Russian as one of their driver for next year’s F1 season alongside Mick Schumacher, also issued a statement on the matter and called out Mazepin for his behaviour. They also confirmed the matter will be dealt with internally. Who Is Jehan Daruvala? Quick Facts About the First Indian to Win a Formula 2 Race With Sakhir GP 2020 Victory.

Watch Nikita Mazepin's Controversial Video

“Haas F1 Team does not condone the behaviour of Nikita Mazepin in the video recently posted on his social media,” the F1 team said in a statement. “Additionally, the very fact that the video was posted on social media is also abhorrent to Haas F1 Team. The matter is being dealt with internally and no further comment shall be made at this time.”

Haas Issue Statement

The matter is being dealt with internally and no further comment shall be made at this time. (2/2) — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) December 9, 2020

Mazepin also apologised and said in his statement he regretted his action. “I would like to apologise for my recent actions, both in terms of my own inappropriate behaviour, and the fact that it was posted on to social media,” said the 21-year-old Russian. “I am sorry for the offence I have rightly caused and to the embarrassment I have brought to Haas F1 Team. I have to hold myself to a higher standard as a Formula One driver and I acknowledge I have let myself and many people down. I promise I will learn from this.”

Nikita Mazepin Applogises for His Actions

The woman in the video was reportedly model Andrea D’lVal who also issued a statement on her Instagram page and said she and Mazepin are ‘good friends’ and nothing was done with ‘bad intentions’. She also revealed that the video was ‘a joke’ and that she herself had posted the video on Mazepin’s Instagram story.

"Hi guys, I just want to let you know Nikita and I have been good friends for a long time and nothing from that video was serious at all!" she said in her statement. "We trust each other so much and this was a silly way of joking between us. I posted this video on his story as an internal joke. I am truly sorry. "I can give you my word he's really a good person and he would never do anything to hurt or humiliate me."

