Haas F1 driver Nikita Mazepin has issued an apology after an inappropriate video involving him has gone viral on social media. ‘I have to hold myself to a higher standard as a Formula 1 driver’ said the Russian racer. The driver was dragged into controversy after appearing to wrongly touch a woman in the backseat of a car in a video shared on his Instagram page. Haas F1 Condemn Driver Nikita Mazepin’s ‘Abhorrent’ Behaviour After Russian Shares Controversial Video on Instagram.

‘I would like to apologise for my recent actions both in terms of my inappropriate behaviour and the fact that it was posted on social media. I am sorry for the offense I have rightfully caused and the embarrassment I have brought to Haas F1 Team. I have to hold myself to a higher standard as a Formula 1 driver and acknowledge I have let myself and many people down. I promise I will learn from this,’ said the 21-year-old Russian driver in his statement.

In the video, Nikita Mazepin could be seen inappropriately touching a woman, who was sitting in the backseat of a car. In reaction, the woman immediately tried to remove the driver’s hand before showing a middle finger to the camera and covering its lens with her hands.

Haas F1, who signed Nikita Mazepin for the next F1 season along with Mick Schumacher, called out the Russian for his actions and stated that they will be dealing with the matter internally. ‘Haas F1 Team does not condone the behavior of Nikita Mazepin in the video recently posted on his social media. The matter is being dealt with internally and no further comment shall be made at this time,’ said Haas in their statement.

The matter is being dealt with internally and no further comment shall be made at this time. (2/2) — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) December 9, 2020

The woman in the video was reportedly model Andrea D’lVal who also issued a statement on her Instagram page and said she and Mazepin are ‘good friends’ and nothing was done with ‘bad intentions’. She also revealed that the video was ‘a joke’ and that she herself had posted the video on Mazepin’s Instagram story.

