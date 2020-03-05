Happy Birthday Manpreet Kaur: Lesser-Known Facts About the South Asian Games Gold Medalist

Manpreet Kaur (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

One of India’s most successful Olympian’s Manpreet Kaur will celebrate her 30th birthday on March 5, 2020 (Thursday). The shot-putter from Ambala has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio and the 2017 Asian Athletics Championships with winning a gold medal in the latter. The Olympian was the only Indian woman to qualify for the 2016 Rio Olympics in her field. Manpreet is one of the most successful athletes in India and on her birthday we take a look at some lesser-known facts about her.

Manpreet Kaur’s interest in Athletics was developed because of her father and cousins who were also into sports with one of her cousins being a university-level 100m sprinter and the other was a discus thrower. Her sister-in-law is also a shot-putter. In 2017, Kaur set a national record with a throw of 18.86m at the Asian Grand Prix Athletics, which also turned out to be the competition’s leading throw, taking her to No.1 spot in world rankings.

Lesser-Known Facts About Manpreet Kaur