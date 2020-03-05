Happy Birthday Manpreet Kaur: Lesser-Known Facts About the South Asian Games Gold Medalist

One of India’s most successful Olympian’s Manpreet Kaur will celebrate her 30th birthday on March 5, 2020 (Thursday). The shot-putter from Ambala has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio and the 2017 Asian Athletics Championships with winning a gold medal in the latter. The Olympian was the only Indian woman to qualify for the 2016 Rio Olympics in her field. Manpreet is one of the most successful athletes in India and on her birthday we take a look at some lesser-known facts about her.
Manpreet Kaur’s interest in Athletics was developed because of her father and cousins who were also into sports with one of her cousins being a university-level 100m sprinter and the other was a discus thrower. Her sister-in-law is also a shot-putter. In 2017, Kaur set a national record with a throw of 18.86m at the Asian Grand Prix Athletics, which also turned out to be the competition’s leading throw, taking her to No.1 spot in world rankings.
Lesser-Known Facts About Manpreet Kaur
- Manpreet Kaur developed an interest in Athletics through her father and cousins.
- Kaur finished 9th at the 5th IAAF World Youth Championship in 2007 at Ostrova.
- In 2015, She won a gold medal at the 55th National Open Athletics Championship at Kolkata with a 17.96m throw.
- She was the only women to represent India at the 2016 Summer Olympics in her field.
- Kaur holds the national record with a throw of 18.86m, which she achieved during the 2017 Asian Grand Prix Athletics in China.
- She won a gold medal at the 2017 Asian Athletics Championships in Odisha.
- Kaur is married to Karamjeet Singh, a university-level shot putter, who is also her trainer.