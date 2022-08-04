04 Aug, 12:37 (IST) Commonwealth Games Day 7 Live Updates; PV Sindhu, Hima Das in Action Next The Commonwealth Games Day 7 is here. PV Sindhu will start her Women's Singles campaign today at 3:00 PM IST while Hima Das will also participate in Women's 200m Heat 2 at the same time. Check all live results updates of Day 7 at CWG 2022 here.

The Commonwealth Games 2022 have rolled into Day 7 today, August 4. Day 6 at CWG 2022 saw Indians clinching 5 medals- 1 silver and 4 bronze in various sports categories. Currently, India sit at the seventh spot in the medal standings at CWG 2022. Tejaswin Shankar won historic bronze in the Men's high jump event to finish the day's proceddeings for India on a high. Gurdeep Singh gave India their 10th medal at weightlifting event after Lovepreet Singh clinched another bronze in weightlifting earlier in the day. Tulika Maan grabbed another Judo medal for India after winning silver in Women's category. Sourav Ghosal fought hard to claim bronze medal in the Men's Singles Squash Event. Men's hockey team beat Canada 8-0 in a Pool A match while Women's team made it to the semifinals by beating Canada 3-2 in the quarterfinals. Women's cricket team also booked their place in semifinals after a 100-run win over Barbados. Check Fully Updates Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally

All eyes will on Day 7, as more than 40 Indian athletes will be seen in action. PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen will start their Badminton Singles campaign today. Hima Das will take to the field in Women's 200m Heat. Manika Batra, Sarath Kamal, Jaspreet, Manpreet Kaur all will play today. Indian Men's hockey team will face Wales in a Pool A match. Joshna Chinappa-Harinder Sandhu pair will be in action in round of 16 of Squash Mixed Doubles Event.