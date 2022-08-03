India will start their Day 6 of CWG 2022 campaign through Lovepreet Singh's Weightlifting final event. The match is slated to start at 2:00 PM IST. Catch all the live updates and results of Day 6 in Commonwealth Games 2022 here.

The 6th day of Commonwealth Games 2022 is here. Day 5 saw India clinching 4 medal two gold and two silver medals in different events. Indian Women's Fours won historic gold medal in Lawn Bowls Event while Men's TT team claimed top honours. Vikas Thakur grabbed silver in Men's Weightlifting and Badminton team settled for silver in Mixed Team Event. Meanwhile, Sourav Ghosal lost in the squash semifinals and Women's Hockey Team lost 1-3 to England. The most shocking result was 2018 CWG champion Punam Yadav finishing 12th in the women's weightlifting Event.

After an action-packed Day 5, India will kick off their Birmingham campaign today with Men's Weightlifting Event at 2:00 PM. All eyes will be on Purnima Pandey and Lovepreet Singh as they would be competing for gold in the weightlifting finals. Sourav Ghosal will fight for bronze. Nikhat Zareen and MD Husammudin will also be in action today. Nearly, 40 Indian athletes will be seen taking to the field today at CWG 2022.