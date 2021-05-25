Hasbulla Magomedov, an 18-year-old blogger from Dagestan, has garnered a lot of attention in recent times after the news of his ‘sanctioned’ fight with Abduroziq went viral. A row has erupted over this fight, which is a contest between two teenagers with dwarfism and it has also been condemned by the Sports Association of Little People of Russia for being ‘unethical’. Hasbulla Magomedov vs Abduroziq Fight Organised By MMA Star Branded 'Unethical Freak Show': All You Need To Know About This Fight.

It is understood that the fight has already taken place but a video hasn’t been released amid anger over the bout with it deemed ’ unethical’ as the combined weight between the two contestants was around 35kg. The mixed martial arts fight was organised by Chechen blogger Ashab Tamayev, who is seen in the pre-fight clip, which has gained over nine million views where Abduroziq threatens Hasbulla: ‘If you lay even a finger on me now, they will take your corpse away.’

Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hasbulla_magomedov (@hasbulla.magomedov)

Who Is Hasbulla Magomedov?

Hasbulla Magomedov is blogger from Makhachkala, Russia. He garnered attention on TikTok after posting hilarious videos of him pretending to fight children.

What is Hasbulla Magomedov’s Age?

Despite his short stature, Hasbulla Magomedov is in fact 18-year-old. He is 3ft tall and weighs around 18kg. Magomedov reportedly suffers from growth hormone deficiency (GHD), popularly known as dwarfism.

Why Is Hasbulla Magomedov Called ‘Mini Khabib’?

Hasbulla Magomedov gained popularity on TikTok due to the videos of him pretending to fight children and was given the nickname ‘Mini Khabib’ because of him being born in Makhachkala, Dagestan, which is also where the former UFC Lightweight champion was from.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2021 07:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).