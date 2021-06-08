Hasbulla Magomedov, an 18-year-old blogger from Dagestan, has become an internet sensation in recent months following the news of his ‘sanctioned’ MMA fight with Tajikistan’s singer Aburoziq went viral on social media. The bout has been deemed as ‘unethical’ by the Sports Association of Little People of Russia as it is a contest between two teenagers suffering from Dwarfism. Hasbulla Magomedov Facts: How Tall Is Mini Khabib? What Is His Weight? All Questions Answered.

The rumoured MMA fight between Hasbullah Magomedov and Abduroziq, which was organised by Chechen MMA fighter Ashab Tamaev, is set to have taken place in May 2021 but the video hasn’t been released amid the corners of possible backlash. The pre-fight clip has gone viral on social media and has gained over nine million views. Who Is Hasbulla Magomedov, What Is His Age and Why Is Hasbulla Magomedov Called 'Mini Khabib'?

Following the announcement of the fight, Hasbulla Magomedov, who is also known as ‘Mini Khabib’ went viral on social media and has become a sensation on the internet. So in this article, we take a look at some funny memes and jokes including the 18-year-old blogger from Dagestan.

Lucky Logan and Mayweather

Logan and Mayweather lucky the BIG Hasbulla is taking a tea break. They wouldn’t last one second in the ring 😤 pic.twitter.com/DvxQviiEI5 — Khiro👨🏻 (@Khiro1x) June 6, 2021

It's Hasbullah In the Movie

Telling my kids this was actually Hasbulla starring in the film pic.twitter.com/BQLBHornc4 — Marat Grigoryan (@MaratKarenovich) June 7, 2021

Hasbulla vs McGregor

Chocolates!

Me when I see some chocolate strawberries pic.twitter.com/NIsJZkM7cY — hasbulla fan account🇵🇸 (@swagIord0) June 4, 2021

Hasbulla Rasgulla

Her: he’s probably thinking about other girls Him: Hasbulla Rasgulla pic.twitter.com/KKRAYXYXD6 — Harjot ਸਿੰਘ Gill (@harjot13g) June 7, 2021

Lookalike

why this chair look like hasbulla pic.twitter.com/yy3sEgJmDX — vin ⚡️ (@peachcrisis) June 6, 2021

You Cannot Afford This

Hasbulla Magomedov first gained attention on social media due to his funny TikTok videos where the teenager pretended to fight children. Magomedov is also called ‘Mini Khabib’ as he comes from the same town as the former UFC Lightweight Champion.

