Hasbullah Magomedov, an 18-year-old blogger, has become an internet sensation in recent times following the news of his fight with singer Abduroziq, which had gone viral on social media. The Dagestan blogger recently called out former two-division UFC Champion Conor McGregor for a fight saying that he will ‘punish’ the Irish Mixed Martial Artist. Hasbulla Magomedov Facts: How Tall Is Mini Khabib? What Is His Weight? All Questions Answered.

Hasbullah Magomedov was given a choice between YouTuber Logan Paul and MMA fighters Henry Cejudo and Conor McGregor to pick the person he would love to fight in the near future. And the 18-year-old from Dagestan without hesitation selected the Irishman saying: ‘I want to punish this one [McGregor], he talks too much. Yes, I want to punish him.’ Who Is Hasbulla Magomedov, What Is His Age and Why Is Hasbulla Magomedov Called 'Mini Khabib'?.

Watch Video

The 18-year-old is around 1 meter tall. It is understood that Magomedov’s height is around 3 feet and 4 inches and weighs around 35lbs, which is about 16 kilograms and suffers from a condition that is known as Growth Hormone Deficiency or GHD.

Hasbullah Magomedov first went viral on social media when he started posting funny videos of him fighting small children on TikTok. However, the blogger became an internet sensation after his sight with Abduroziq caught the attention of many around the world. The pre-fight clip has gone viral on social media and has gained over nine million views.

The rumoured MMA fight between Hasbullah Magomedov and Abduroziq, which was organised by Chechen MMA fighter Ashab Tamaev, is set to have taken place but the video hasn’t been released amid the corners of possible backlash.

A row has erupted over this bout, which is a contest between two teenagers with dwarfism and it has also been condemned by the Sports Association of Little People of Russia for being ‘unethical’.

