Manchester United was held by 1-1 draw against Everton in the Premier League 2021-22 and many questioned the decision of Cristiano Ronaldo's absence from the first half of the match. This also includes Sir Alex Ferguson who spoke about this to mixed martial arts superstar Khabib Nurmagomedov. The clip surfaced on social media where Sir Alex Ferguson said, "You should always start with your best players." The video is making rounds on social media and the fans shared it further on their pages. So the video starts with Ferguson saying, "I also think that when they saw Ronaldo wasn't playing." Cristiano Ronaldo Named Manchester United’s Player of the Month for September.

Nurmagomedov reminds him that Ronaldo entered in the second half before Ferguson interjects, replying, "I know, but you should always start with your best players." Talking about the match, Anthony Martial scored the first goal at the 43rd minute of the match and 65th minute, Andros Townsend scored an equaliser. Thus the match ended with a 1-1 draw.Now, let's have a look at the video shared by a fan where Sir Alex Ferguson is talking about starting with CR7.

Video:

🗣 Sir Alex Ferguson: “You should always start with your best players.” [IG: khabib_nurmagomedov via @MirrorFootball] pic.twitter.com/upAb461JyU — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) October 4, 2021

Talking about Cristiano Ronaldo, he had rescued the Red Devils with his last-minute goal against Villareal in the Champions League 2021-22 match. Manchester United is currently placed on number four of the EPL 2021-22 points table. As of now, Chelsea leads the table, followed by Liverpool on number two and Manchester City features on number three.

