Mumbai, June 10: The Indian men’s hockey team has not had the best start to the European leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25. While the narrow defeats against the Netherlands are now in the past, the team is now preparing for its next challenge against Argentina in Amsterdam. The two teams have faced each other frequently in recent years, and India holds a favourable record against Argentina. At the Paris 2024 Olympics, the sides played out an entertaining draw. However, in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 (Men), India defeated Argentina twice — the second win coming via a shootout. Indian Men’s Hockey Team Eyes Comeback Against Netherlands in FIH Pro League 2024–25.

Speaking ahead of the upcoming matches, captain Harmanpreet Singh said, “We are aware of the task at hand in the matches against Argentina. The team is working hard every day in training, and we are confident of doing well. Argentina is a strong team, and at this level, no match is easy.”

With six matches remaining in the competition, India currently sits fourth on the points table with 15 points. With a spot at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 up for grabs, Indian men are determined to perform well in the remaining fixtures and secure maximum points against tough opponents.

Reflecting on the road ahead, Harmanpreet added, “We are prepared for whatever comes our way. We’ve prepared well for this tournament and tried various combinations and strategies in the lead-up. We are confident of putting on a strong performance against Argentina.” Geeta Yadav Scores As Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team Beats Belgium 3–2.

So far, in the FIH Hockey Pro League (Men), India has never lost a regulation-time match to Argentina. The only defeat came in a shootout in 2022 in Bhubaneswar. With both upcoming fixtures set to be played in Amsterdam, India will aim to maintain its strong record.

“The team has a good track record against Argentina, but we’re not taking anything for granted. Those results are in the past — we need to perform in the present to stay on course for World Cup qualification. The team has been training well, and the coaching staff has been giving us a lot of encouragement. I’m confident we’ll deliver strong performances,” Harmanpreet concluded.

