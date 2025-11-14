Lionel Messi is undoubtedly the player that fans would look forward to as Argentina take on Angola in an international friendly on Friday, November 14. The Angola vs Argentina International Friendly match is set to be played at the 11 November Stadium in Talatona and it will start at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The 38-year-old is one of the most adored players on the planet and a massive turnout is expected to watch the Argentine maestro in action. But will Lionel Messi play in the Angola vs Argentina International Friendly match? Lionel Messi Spotted Walking in the Background of A Couple’s Viral Dating Video in Barcelona.

The Inter Miami superstar has been in prolific goal-scoring form in 2025. Lionel Messi had bagged the MLS Golden Boot after netting 29 goals in 28 matches and he scripted history by becoming the first Inter Miami player to claim the honour. It has been reported that Angola have spent a total of $13 million to host Argentina, the reigning FIFA World Cup winners and thus, this is a big occasion for the African nation. Interestingly, it will just be the second time that Argentina will face Angola in an international friendly match, with La Albiceleste winning their first-ever clash 2-0 in 2006.

Is Lionel Messi Playing Tonight in Angola vs Argentina International Friendly 2025 Football Match?

Yes, Lionel Messi will play tonight in the Angola vs Argentina International Friendly 2025 match. This was confirmed by Argentina National Football Team head coach Lionel Scaloni and the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is expected to be part of the starting XI. However, with this being a friendly match, Lionel Messi might also be used as a substitute. Prior to the clash, Lionel Messi was seen arriving in Angola along with his Argentina teammates. Lionel Messi Makes Sudden Visit To Camp Nou, Ex-Barcelona Star Pens Emotional Note: ‘I Hope One Day I Can Come Back’ (See Post).

Lionel Messi, Argentina Teammates Arrive in Angola

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selección Argentina (@afaseleccion)

Argentina earlier had become the first team from CONMEBOL to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament. Angola on the other hand, have not been able to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026 but will cherish this opportunity to play against the world champions.

