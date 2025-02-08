Here’s everything you need to know to bet on the 2025 Super Bowl in the state of Oregon.

Betting on the Super Bowl in Oregon is available through state operators, but this article will spotlight some worthwhile alternatives in order to maximize welcome bonuses, more competitive odds and flexible wagering limits.

Best Oregon Sports Betting Apps For Super Bowl

Here are some top-rated sportsbooks available to Oregon bettors, along with their latest Super Bowl offers:

1. BetOnline: Get a 50% deposit match bonus up to $250 for the Super Bowl.

2. MyBookie: Double your first deposit with a 50% Super Bowl bonus up to $1,000.

3. BetUS: Score a massive 125% bonus on your first three deposits.

4. Bovada: Claim a $750 bonus for new players ahead of the big game.

5. BetNow: Enjoy up to a 200% match on your Super Bowl deposit.

6. Everygame: Unlock a $500 welcome bonus for Super Bowl betting.

7. BetWhale: Grab a 125% deposit bonus worth up to $1,250.

8. Jazz Sports: Score a 100% match bonus up to $1,000, plus a risk-free bet.

9. SportsBetting.ag: Take advantage of a 50% Super Bowl promo bonus up to $500.

How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Oregon

This is how you can bet on the Super Bowl in Oregon:

1. Choose a Sportsbook

Oregon bettors have two main options when it comes to sportsbooks, with the first being traditional state operators. However, offshore platforms such as Bovada, BetOnline, and BetUS are licensed overseas and offer wider betting options, better odds and more competitive promotions.

2. Create an Account

Once you’ve chosen a sportsbook, you’ll need to create an account. This typically involves providing basic information such as your name, email, and age. Offshore sportsbooks usually have fewer verification requirements compared to state-regulated ones, meaning you don’t need a Social Security Number to make an account.

3. Deposit Funds

Fund your account using a preferred payment method. Best offshore sportsbooks accept a wide range of payment options, including:

Credit/Debit Cards

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum

Bank Transfers

E-wallets like Skrill and Neteller

4. Place Your Bet

Navigate to the Super Bowl betting section, select your desired market, enter your stake, and confirm your bet. You can bet on a variety of options, from the game winner to unique prop bets.

Oregon Sports Betting - Bet On The Super Bowl With OR Betting Apps

Oregon has legal sports betting through state-regulated sportsbooks, but many bettors opt for offshore sportsbooks due to several advantages:

Why Use Offshore Sportsbooks?

Better Odds & Higher Payouts – Offshore sites often provide more competitive odds than state-regulated sportsbooks.

Easier Sign-Up Process – Requires fewer documents and less identity verification.

Lower Age Requirement – Offshore sportsbooks allow bettors 18+ to place bets, while state-regulated options require bettors to be 21+.

More Betting Markets – Includes unique prop bets that aren’t available on sites like DraftKings.

Super Bowl Markets Available On Oregon Sports Betting Sites

The best US betting sites offer an extensive range of betting markets for the Super Bowl.

These include traditional bets as well as unique prop bets that enhance the excitement of the big game.

Super Bowl Player Prop Bets

Player prop bets at a crypto casino focus on individual performances during the game rather than the overall outcome, allowing bettors to wager on stats like passing yards, touchdowns, or receptions.

Popular player prop bets include:

Total Passing Yards – Wagering on how many yards a quarterback will throw.

Touchdowns Scored – Betting on whether a player will score a touchdown.

Receptions – Predicting the number of catches a receiver will make.

Rushing Yards – Wagering on how many yards a running back will gain.

Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bets

Same game parlays (SGP) allow bettors to combine multiple bets from the same game into a single wager.

Some examples include:

Team to Win – Picking the winning team.

Total Points Over/Under – Betting on whether the combined score will be over or under a set number.

First Touchdown Scorer – Predicting which player will score the first touchdown.

Quarterback Passing Touchdowns – Betting on how many passing touchdowns a QB will have.

Since all bets within a parlay must win for a payout, same game parlays provide a higher-risk, higher-reward betting experience.

Super Bowl Prop Bets

Prop bets allow bettors to wager on specific events that don’t necessarily affect the final outcome of the game.

The Oregon sports betting apps that don't require ID listed above offer a wide range of these prop bets, including traditional and obscure options:

Coin Toss – A simple bet on whether the opening coin flip will land on heads or tails.

National Anthem – Wagering on the length of the national anthem or whether the singer will forget a word.

Gatorade Color – Betting on what color Gatorade will be dumped on the winning coach.

Halftime Show Specials – Wagering on surprise guest appearances or the first song performed.

First Commercial to Air – Betting on which brand will have the first commercial aired after kickoff.

Super Bowl MVP Speech Mentions – Wagering on whether the MVP will thank their teammates, coach, family, or God first.

Missed Extra Point – Betting on whether an extra point attempt will be missed during the game.