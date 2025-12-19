Mumbai, December 19: Who is Anurag Dwivedi? Why did the Enforcement Directorate conduct a raid at his house? If you're looking for answers to such questions, then you have come to the right place. People are looking online to know who Anurag Dwivedi is after the ED raided his house in Uttar Pradesh and seized four luxury cars, including a Lamborghini Urus. Anurag Dwivedi's name trended on social media following the federal probe agency's raid and seizure. So, who is Anurag Dwivedi?

Who Is Anurag Dwivedi?

Anurag Dwivedi is a YouTuber and an influencer from Uttar Pradesh. He has over 2 million followers on Instagram and over 7 million subscribers on YouTube, where he runs his channel called "Anurag Dwivedi". As per his YouTube channel, Dwivedi is a fantasy cricket expert with nine years of experience. He provided fantasy cricket tips and match predictions for free through his YouTube videos. "This Channel is Owned by Anurag Dwivedi Who Started with Just 300 rs and Now is the Biggest Fantasy Cricket Player and Fantasy Cricket Expert in India," the bio on YouTube states.

On Instagram, the UP-based social media influencer states that he is passionate about four-wheelers, is a speaker and belongs to a middle-class family. Notably, Anurag Dwivedi also describes himself as "Kisaan Putra" (Son of Farmer). While we know that Dwivedi is a YouTuber and fantasy cricket expert, it's important to know why the ED raided his house. According to a report in PTI, the Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at Dwivedi's house in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to "illegal" online betting.

Why Did ED Conduct Raids Against Anurag Dwivedi?

It is learned that the ED conducted a raid at nine places in Uttar Pradesh, including that of Anurag Dwivedi, in Unnao and Lucknow. During the raid, the law enforcement agency seized a total of four high-end cars, including a Lamborghini Urus, a Mercedes, a Ford Endeavour and a Mahindra Thar. The ED also recovered documents that purportedly showed that the YouTuber and fantasy cricket expert has "invested in real estate in Dubai" via "Hawala" by utilising the money he generated from illegal online betting.

As per ED officials, Dwivedi is currently residing in Dubai. It is reported that Dwivedi promoted the betting and gambling apps on his YouTube channel. It is also claimed that the Uttar Pradesh-based "online influencer" played an active role in promoting illegal online betting platforms. As per sources, Dwivedi created and shared promotional videos for which he received illegal payments through hawala operators, mule accounts, and cash deliveries, which were collected through intermediaries.

What Is Anurag Dwivedi's Connection in the ED Case?

As mentioned above, the raids were conducted in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to "illegal" online betting. As per the news agency's report, the ED case filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), came after an FIR was filed with the West Bengal Police alleging cheating, forgery and illegal betting activities. ED officials said that they summoned Dwivedi for questioning in the said case "multiple" times; however, he did not depose.

The Bengal police and ED said that an online betting and gambling panel was operating from Siliguri by an accused named Sonu Kumar Thakur and Vishal Bhardwaj. The two used "suspicious" bank accounts, Telegram channels and other digital platforms. The two accused told cops that Anurag Dwivedi played an "active" role in promoting illegal online betting platforms. Officials further added that Dwivedi received money in bank accounts of his companies and those of his family members without corresponding legitimate commercial justification.

Anurag Dwivedi's Personal Life

It is reported that Anurag hails from Unnao and his full name is Anurag Laxmi Nath Dwivedi. He is a popular YouTuber, cricket analyst, and fantasy cricket expert. Among his followers, Dwivedi is known for his match predictions and fantasy cricket insights across platforms such as Dream11 and social media. Last year in December, Anurag claimed that he received death threats from a Bishnoi gang member. This prompted police involvement and also added a serious turn to his public life. Recently, he got married to Tanishka Kant.

