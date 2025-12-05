Mumbai, December 6: Hiren Joshi, an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) for Communications and Information Technology in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), has recently become the subject of intense speculation and trending news reportedly after a brief period of "absence" from WhatsApp groups used for media communication. His name started trending again on December 5 after it was reported that "he is back in action". Who is Hiren Joshi? Why are netizens talking about him? Here's all you need to know.

It is claimed that Joshi suddenly became "silent" in WhatsApp groups after October 12, 2025, and again after November 24, 2025. There was no official memo or notification about his removal, but his "absence" sparked rumors about a possible exit or administrative reshuffle. Amid speculations, the Congress, on December 3, raised questions about Joshi’s alleged business links, his alleged connection to a betting app and the circumstances surrounding his temporary "absence". Navneet Sehgal Resigns: Retired IAS Officer Quits As Chairperson of Prasar Bharati Halfway Through His 3-Year Tenure.

Congress Spokesperson Pawan Khera Raises Questions on Hiren Joshi

प्रधानमंत्री कार्यालय के सबसे ताकतवर व्यक्ति हीरेन जोशी, जिसने इस देश के लोकतंत्र और मीडिया का गला घोंटने में अहम भूमिका निभाई, अब चर्चा में हैं। उनके एक साथी को लॉ कमीशन से बाहर कर दिया। घर खाली करवा लिया। हीरेन जोशी के बिज़नेस पार्टनर कौन हैं? प्रधानमंत्री कार्यालय में बैठकर… pic.twitter.com/kCyQBtpNhP — Krishna Kant (@kkjourno) December 3, 2025

'Hiren Joshi Is Back!'

A day after the Congress took Joshi's name at a press conference, he reappeared in WhatsApp groups used for media communication, sparking renewed debates on social media platforms on his "absence" as well as "return". The timing of Joshi's return is being seen by a section as a sign of possible internal power shifts in the PMO or an attempt to regain control over media messaging.

BREAKING NEWS: Hiren Joshi is back in business. Issue has been resolved. Because "अपनों की गलती माफ़ कर देनी चाहिए "! But the outsiders will stay out, is what government sources have told me. They are not being rehabilitated.#PutinIndiaVisit is such a life safer!! Watch this… https://t.co/2MXs1bb2ud — meetu jain (@meetujain) December 4, 2025

Till morning Hiren joshi was sacked, now he is back. 😹 pic.twitter.com/SOVg23G962 — Ankit Jain (@indiantweeter) December 4, 2025

Hiren Joshi managed his own exit so well that bjp reversed his exit and has now announced that he will continue..the man really is playing on both sides..and real well.. — Chetana Gautam (@chetana_cg) December 4, 2025

Who Is Hiren Joshi?

Hiren Joshi currently holds a rank equivalent to Joint Secretary. He has been a key figure in managing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s digital communications, including social media accounts, official messaging, and media coordination since 2008, when Modi was Chief Minister of Gujarat. Who Was Terrence Arvelle Jackson? Was He on Secret Mission To Assassinate PM Narendra Modi? Conspiracy Theory Linked to Mysterious Death of ‘US Officer’ in Dhaka Goes Viral.

Joshi, originally from Bhilwara, Rajasthan, holds a PhD from IIITM Gwalior and began his career as an assistant professor in electronics and communication engineering before joining the PMO. He is widely credited for streamlining digital outreach and analytical tools used for PMO operations, including translating Modi’s tweets into multiple Indian languages and managing the PM’s official online presence.

Some claim he has become a powerful and low-profile "media strategist" who is behind key decisions on what gets highlighted in major media coverage about the Modi government and how the government narrative is shaped online.

