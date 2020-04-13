HULK Order! Boxer Tyson Fury Orders Pizza and Chicken Wings Worth Over Rs 50,000 Approx Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

File picture of Tyson Fury, pizza and chicken wings (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Most of the countries around the world are following lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus. The lockdown in United Kingdom (UK) is now set to enter the fourth week. Tyson Fury, WBC (World Boxing Council) Heavyweight champion is in UK with his family. Meanwhile, the boxer was seen accepting a delivery of bulk order of food. Tyson, as per reports, ordered pizzas and chicken wings worth £557 (approximately Rs 53,230.43) during the coronavirus lockdown on the occasion of Easter. WBC Heavyweight Championship 2020: Tyson Fury to Take on Deontay Wilder Before Olympics.

As per a report in The Sun, Tyson was seen maintaining a two-metre distance from the delivery boy, who was wearing mask, while accepting the order. The boxer reportedly paid £100 tip as well as food boxes and bags piled up near his door.

“Tyson loves his grub and has a big family and he can certainly afford it. He (Tyson) said, as the food arrived, ‘We’ve got nothing else to spend our money on during lockdown’,” An onlooker was quoted as saying by The Sun.

Bulk Hulk Order!!!

#TysonFury forks out £557 on pizzas and chicken wings in huge food delivery in #lockdown with family in #Morecambehttps://t.co/HxDrQPHRNY pic.twitter.com/dZt7c4vutP — Current Breaking News Online (@CBNews_online) April 13, 2020

“Tyson was in good spirits but ordered the delivery driver to stand two metres back and leave the food on the step. Unsurprisingly, the driver did as he was told and was given a tip of two £50 notes,” onlooker added.

Tyson currently lives with his wife Paris, their five children and his mother and father-in-law. Paris later confirmed that the food was just order for the family and they did not breach the lockdown rules.