Mumbai, September 23: Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra voiced critical remarks about Pakistan players Sahibzada Farhan and Harris Rauf following their controversial celebrations against the Men in Blue during their recent Asia Cup Super 4s clash. While Farhan performed a gunshot celebration after reaching fifty, Rauf was seen signalling six fingers to the crowd, probably highlighting the team's record. However, many experts and pundits criticised their gestures after India secured a six-wicket victory.

Chopra mocked Farhan, remarking that he performed such a celebration even when his strike rate was a poor 129. Sharing a video on his X handle, the former India opener opined: “This celebration, with a strike rate of 129? Last time against India, you couldn't even make it run a ball, and now the strike rate is just 129. The world is flying Rafael, and you're flying a kite and celebrating.”

Aakash Chopra Slams Sahibzada Farhan

This had to be said 🙌 pic.twitter.com/js8LTcOXjO — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 23, 2025

Rauf was seen gesturing a plane take-off and landing with his hand when the crowd booed him in the second innings as India chased the target. Reflecting on his actions, Chopra said, “Harris' plane takes off and falls. Everyone asked the same question in Melbourne - Is that a bird, or a plane? And then that plane landed. Where? Near the sight screen as Kohli hit that brilliant shot. You must remember!”

Later, Rauf signalled "6-0" to the crowd, an action that did not sit well with Chopra as he criticised the Pakistan bowler's action while reminding everyone of the records that India hold against them in recent T20Is and ODI World Cups.

“And it's not 6-0. Come on, man, improve your math! It's actually 7-0! Because India have won the last T20 Internationals against Pakistan. It'd even be fine if you say 8-0 because the ICC ODI World Cup matches, India-8, Pakistan-0. Thank god this match was being telecast live on TV, or else you'd have claimed a victory in this too,” Chopra concluded.

