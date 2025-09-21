Sahibzada Farhan came out all gun blazing during the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match. He looked pro-active from the start and took on Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav, landing a few lusty blows. Farhan scored a half-century and it helped Pakistan get off to a solid start in the powerplay. After completing his half-century and he celebrated by making gun shooting gesture with the bat. Was Fakhar Zaman Out or Not Out? Fans Divided Over Third Umpire's Controversial Decision In IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2024 Super 4 Match.

Sahibzada Farhan Performs 'Gun Celebration' After Scoring Half-Century

Sahibzada Farhan celebrating his fifty 😂😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/dmj0APwFyM — Taimoor Zaman (@taimoor_ze) September 21, 2025

