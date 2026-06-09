India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast of Tri Series 2026 Match 1

The much-awaited India A Tri-Nation Series 2026 officially kicks off on June 9, 2026, with a captivating encounter between India A and hosts Sri Lanka A. Cricket enthusiasts across the subcontinent are eagerly looking forward to this 50-over List-A contest, especially with young talents like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the IPL 2026 Orange Cap winner, in action. This developmental tournament serves as a crucial platform for emerging cricketers to showcase their skills on an international stage, vying for a spot in their respective national senior squads. Dhruv Jurel Named India A Captain for Sri Lanka Tour; Auqib Nabi Earns Call-Up.

Match Details

The first match of the Tri-Nation Series 2026 will see India A, captained by Tilak Varma, take on Sri Lanka A. The game is scheduled to be held at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla, Sri Lanka. The match is set to commence at 10:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Tuesday, June 9, 2026. This timing makes it a perfect morning cricket spectacle for fans in India.

India A Squad for Tri-Series:

Captain: Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma Vice-Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad Key Players include: Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan, Anukul Roy.

Live Streaming and TV Telecast in India

For Indian viewers, the exclusive broadcasting and digital streaming rights for the India A Tri-Nation Series 2026 have been secured by Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI). This means comprehensive coverage will be available across multiple platforms.

TV Channels: Fans can catch the live telecast of the India A vs Sri Lanka A match on the Sony Sports Network channels. The matches will be broadcast in several regional languages, including Ten 1 English,Ten 2 Hindi, Ten 4 Tamil, Ten 4 Telugu, and Ten 4 Kannada, ensuring a wide reach for cricket enthusiasts across the country.

Live Streaming Online: For those who prefer to stream the action, all matches of the series, including the India A vs Sri Lanka A opener, will be available live on the SonyLIV app and website. A valid subscription to SonyLIV will be required to access the live digital broadcast. Shreyas Iyer Named India's New T20I Captain; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Earns Maiden Call-Up for Ireland and England Series.

Coverage in Other Regions

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) also holds the exclusive television and digital rights for the tri-nation series in several other South Asian countries.

Countries Covered: Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, and Sri Lanka.

Platforms: Viewers in these regions can also expect the matches to be televised and live-streamed through the Sony Sports Network and SonyLIV platform, respectively, subject to local availability and subscription terms.

The Tri-Nation Series will follow a double round-robin format, with each team playing the other two twice during the league stage. The top two teams from the league stage will then battle it out in the final on June 21, 2026.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 08:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).