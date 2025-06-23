India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: In response to India’s 471, England managed 465. After taking a feeble lead of six runs, India ended day three on 90/2 at stumps. Meanwhile, for IND vs ENG free live streaming online and TV channel live telecast details, you can scroll down. IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025: Rain Cuts Short Final Session As India Secure 96-Run Lead Against England at Leeds.

In the second innings, India have lost opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan. The visitors will be looking to set a daunting target for England.

For England, after Ollie Pope’s century, Harry Brook smashed 99 to take his side close to India’s first innings total. For India, Jasprit Bumrah picked 5/83 while Prasidh Krishna scalped 3/128.

India vs England 1st Test 2025 Day 4 Match Details

Match India vs England 1st Test 2025 Day 4 Date Monday, June 23 Time 3:30 PM IST Venue Headingley, Leeds Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1, 3, 4, 5 (Live Telecast), DD Sports (DD Free Dish), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is India vs England 1st Test 2025 Day 4? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team 1st Test 2025 Day 4 will be played on Monday, June 23, at Headingley in Leeds. The IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 Day 4 starts at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Jasprit Bumrah Equals Muttiah Muralitharan's Record for Second-Most Test Fifers by Asian in SENA Countries, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs England 1st Test 2025 Day 4?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of India's tour of England 2025. The IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 Day 4 live telecast viewing options be available on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 5 (English commentary), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi commentary) and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil/Telugu commentary) TV channels. The IND vs ENG live telecast will be available on DD Sports as well, but for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users only. For India vs England online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs England 1st Test 2025 Day 4?

JioHotstar has the digital rights to India's tour of England 2025. Hence, fans in India can find viewing options of the India vs England 1st Test 2025 Day 4 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. The IND vs ENG free live streaming on JioHotstar is going to be available for a limited period of time.

