Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah once again helps the India national cricket team in the tough conditions of SENA countries yet again, this time picking a five-wicket haul in England's first innings during the IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 at the Headingley Carnegie in Leeds. Jasprit Bumrah's fifer once again entered his name in the record books. Bumrah now has ten fifers, touching the same number as Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan. With this five-wicket haul, Jasprit Bumrah is now the bowler with joint second-highest fifers among Asian bowlers in SENA nations (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia). Only Pakistan's Wasim Akram has more fifers, 11. Jasprit Bumrah Equals Kapil Dev's Record for Most Fifers by Indian in Away Test Matches, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025.

Jasprit Bumrah Equals Muttiah Muralitharan's Record in SENA Countries

Most Test 5fers by an Asian bowler in SENA countries: 11 - Wasim Akram 🇵🇰 10* - Jasprit Bumrah 🇮🇳 10 - Muttiah Muralidaran 🇱🇰 8 - Imran Khan 🇵🇰 7 - Kapil Dev 🇮🇳#ENGvsIND — The Stats Kid (@TheStatsKid1523) June 22, 2025

