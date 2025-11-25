India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Left-arm fast-bowling all-rounder Marco Jansen produced a devastating spell and picked 6-48 to bundle India out for 201 in reply to South Africa’s 489 in IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025 Day 3. It was Jansen’s fourth five-wicket haul in Tests and capped a remarkable all-round performance after his 93 with the bat in the first innings. Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored for India with 58, before Washington Sundar (48) and Kuldeep Yadav (19) offered resistance and showed great application in a defiant 72-run stand off 208 balls. Team India Announce Squad for Upcoming ODI Series Against South Africa, KL Rahul to Lead as Shubman Gill And Shreyas Iyer Miss Out Through Injury.

Openers Ryan Rickelton (13) and Aiden Markram (12) were at the crease when bad light forced stumps to be taken early. With a 1-0 lead in hand, current World Test Championship (WTC) winners South Africa are closing in on their first series win in India since 2000.

India vs South Africa 2nd Test 2025 Match Viewing Options

Match India vs South Africa 2nd Test 2025 Day 4 Date November 25 Time 9:00 AM IST Venue Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is India vs South Africa 2nd Test 2025 Day 3? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India National Cricket Team are going up against the South Africa National Cricket Team in the second Test of the two-match series at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Day 4 of the IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025 will commence at 9:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs South Africa 2nd Test 2025?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner for the India vs South Africa 2025 series. Fans in India can watch the IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025 Day 4 live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For the India vs South Africa 2nd Test 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of India vs South Africa 2nd Test 2025?

JioHotstar, which is Star Network's official OTT platform, will provide live streaming of the India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Test series 2025. Fans on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the India vs South Africa 2nd Test 2025 Day 4 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee.

