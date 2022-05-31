India men’s hockey team takes on South Korea in the Asia Cup 2022 Super4 round. Both India and South Korea have played two matches each with similar outcomes from those games. However, due to better goal difference, South Korea find themselves on top of the Super4s team standings while India are on second place. A victory in this fixture will help India topple Korea from top spot and also qualify for the final. Meanwhile, if you are looking for India vs South Korea hockey match live streaming online and TV telecast details then continue reading. IND vs MAS, Asia Cup 2022: India, Malaysia Play Out Entertaining 3-3 Draw In Super 4s Encounter.

A victory in this fixture will help India seal the finals berth in the Asia Cup Hockey 2022. In case, India loses or draws the game then they will have to depend on other results to make it to the final. Same applies for South Korea as well. Malaysia is the other team in contention for a place in the final, they face Japan, who are out of final’s race, ahead of India vs Korea match.

India vs South Korea, Men's Asia Cup 2022 Hockey Match, Time and Schedule

The India vs South Korea, Men's Asia Cup 2022 Hockey match is scheduled to take place on May 31 2022 (Tuesday) at 05:00 pm IST. The game will be held at the GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium in Jakarta.

India vs South Korea, Men's Asia Cup 2022 Hockey Match, Live Telecast in India available?

Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for Men's Asia Cup 2022 in India. IND vs KOR hockey match will be telecast on Star Sports First, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

India vs South Korea, Men's Asia Cup 2022 Hockey Match, Free Live Streaming Online available in India?

If you are not able to tune in to television for whatever reasons, you can also catch the IND vs KOR hockey match with live streaming online. Disney+ Hotstar, the official streaming platform of Star Sports, will provide the live-action of Men's Asia Cup 2022 on its website and its mobile application.

