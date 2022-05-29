India and Malaysia played out a 3-3 in their Super 4s encounter at Men's Asia Cup 2022. Malaysia blew a two-goal lead in the game which saw India go ahead but Rahim Razie's hat-trick goal in the dying minutes saw them tie the game. India remain second in the group after the draw.

