India would face Switzerland in their first match of the inaugural FIH Hockey 5s 2022. The match would be played in Lausanne, Switzerland and is scheduled to get underway at 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Being the inaugural edition of the competition, a lot of excitement in the form of something new awaits hockey fans and surely, no one would be keen on missing it. A win over the hosts in their first game would surely give India a massive boost going ahead into their second game against archrivals Pakistan and also the tournament at large.FIH Hockey 5s 2022: Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast, Indian Squads, Schedule and All You Need To Know About Inaugural Tournament

Gurinder Singh would lead the Indian side in this competition and would hope to have a good start to the tournament. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the match.

India vs Switzerland, FIH Hockey 5s 2022 Hockey Match, Time and Schedule

The India vs Switzerland, FIH Hockey 5s 2022 Hockey match is scheduled to take place on June 4, 2022 (Saturday) at 06:30 pm IST.

India vs Switzerland, FIH Hockey 5s 2022 Hockey Match, Live Telecast in India available?

Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for FIH Hockey 5s 2022 in India. IND vs SUI hockey match will be telecast on Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

India vs Switzerland, FIH Hockey 5s 2022 Hockey Match, Free Live Streaming Online available in India?

If you are not able to tune in to television for whatever reasons, you can also catch the IND vs SUI hockey 5s match with live streaming online. Disney+ Hotstar, the official streaming platform of Star Sports, will provide the live-action of FIH Hockey 5s 2022 on its website and its mobile application.

