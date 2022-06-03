The inaugural edition of the FIH Hockey 5s is set to get underway on May 4, Saturday. It is the newest shorter version of a sport from hockey, joining a list of other such short formats like the Futsal and also the 3x3 Basketball. Being a brand new format of hockey, it is likely to bring in a lot of surprises and also enthrall the audience with something that has not happened before. Also, there could be much more changes ringing in which would make the format finer and more sustainable in the long-term, The inaugural edition of the competition is set to be played in Lausanne, Switzerland. Indian Hockey Men's Team Wins Bronze Medal At Asia Cup 2022 With 1-0 Win Over Japan

India have sent both their men's and women's squads for the competition. Apart from India, only Switzerland and Poland have registered both their men's and women's teams. The competition, being a shorter version of field hockey, would be completed within a court instead of a pitch where the regular 11 vs 11 competition takes place. Every game has a duration of 20 minutes, with a break of two minutes after 10 minutes of play. There would be no real break unless someone scores a goal or a foul is committed.

In the tournament, every team would compete against each other once and the top two sides will play the final.

Participating teams:

The men's competition would have a total of five teams--India, Pakistan, Switzerland, Malaysia and Poland. The women's roster would have India, Uruguay, Poland, Switzerland and South Africa.

India Squads:

Men's squad: Pawan (GK), Sanjay, Mandeep Mor, Gurinder Singh (C), Sumit (VC), Rabichandra Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Mohd Raheel Mouseen, Gursahibjit Singh

Standbys:Prashant Kumar Chauhan, Boby Singh Dhami, Sudeep Chirmako

Women's squad: Rajani Etimarpu (C & GK), Rashmita Minz, Ajmina Kujur, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Mahima Choudhary (VC), Preeti, Mariana Kujur, Mumtaz Khan, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal

Standbys: Suman Devi Thoudam, Rajwinder Kaur

India's Schedule:

Men's schedule:

Date Match Time June 4, 2022 India vs Switzerland 6:30 pm IST June 4, 2022 India vs Pakistan 8:30 pm IST June 5, 2022 India vs Malaysia 4:30 pm IST June 5, 2022 India vs Poland 8:30 pm IST June 5, 2022 Final 10:00 pm IST

Women's schedule:

Date Match Time June 4, 2022 India vs Uruguay 6:00 pm IST June 4, 2022 India vs Poland 8:00 pm IST June 5, 2022 India vs Switzerland 6:00 pm IST June 5, 2022 India vs South Africa 8:00 pm IST June 5, 2022 Final 9:30 pm IST

Live Telecast and Streaming Details in India

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the tournament in India. Hence, fans can watch the live telecast of all these games on the Star Sports network channels. Additionally, these games would also be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app for fans in India. Also matches would also be streamed on Watch.Hockey.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2022 09:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).