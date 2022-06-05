India face Malaysia in their third game of the FIH Hockey 5s 2022. The clash will be played in Lausanne, Switzerland and is scheduled to get underway at 04:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). India have made a decent start and will hope to continue it. Meanwhile, fans searching for India vs Malaysia, FIH Hockey 5s 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. FIH Hockey 5s 2022: Indian Men's Team Beat Switzerland, Draw Against Pakistan, Women Lose Both Matches.

India started off well in their FIH Hockey 5s campaign as they defeated hosts Switzerland in their opening encounter but were held by rival Pakistan in their following game. They will hope to return to winning ways against Malaysia, who will be aiming to keep them at bay.

India vs Malaysia, FIH Hockey 5s 2022 Hockey Match, Time and Schedule

The India vs Malaysia, FIH Hockey 5s 2022 Hockey match is scheduled to take place on June 05, 2022 (Sunday) at 04:30 pm IST.

India vs Malaysia, FIH Hockey 5s 2022 Hockey Match, Live Telecast in India available?

Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for FIH Hockey 5s 2022 in India. IND vs MAL hockey match will be telecast on Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

India vs Malaysia, FIH Hockey 5s 2022 Hockey Match, Free Live Streaming Online available in India?

If you are not able to tune in to television for whatever reasons, you can also catch the IND vs MAL hockey 5s match with live streaming online. Disney+ Hotstar, the official streaming platform of Star Sports, will provide the live-action of FIH Hockey 5s 2022 on its website and its mobile application.

