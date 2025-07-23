IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 DD Sports Live Streaming Online: The ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 has been one of the most closely-fought series in recent years, which sees the England national cricket team hold a 2-1 lead over the India national cricket team. India will challenge England in the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 in Manchester starting July 23, in hopes of keeping the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy alive. Meanwhile, if you are searching for IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 match DD sports live streaming details, scroll down below for more information. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the India vs England 2025 Test series in India, but will IND vs ENG be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on the Doordarshan Network? Scroll down to find out the IND vs ENG viewing option. Shubman Gill Confirms Rishabh Pant Will Keep Wickets During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025, Admits Old Trafford Pitch Would Have 'Little Bit More for Bowlers'.

Both teams headed into the Lord's Test 1-1, which ended heartbreakingly for Team India, who failed to chase down 135 on Day 5, and fell perilously short of 22 runs to hand Three Lions a win, and a crucial 2-1 lead. India heads into the contest on the back of several issues, with Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, and Akash Deep already ruled out of the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025. A win here at Old Trafford will see India go into the fifth and final Test in London on equal footing come July 31. 'They Were 90 Seconds Late' Shubman Gill Questions England's 'Spirit' As He 'Clarifies' Air On Tension Between Two Sides Ahead of IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Is IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of the India vs England Test series 2025 and it will be available across cable TV or DTH platforms like Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, Dish TV etc. The India vs England 4th Test 2025 live telecast will be available on DD Sports as well, but for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users only. Interestingly, IND vs ENG 2025 live streaming online will be available on the JioHotstar mobile app and website.

