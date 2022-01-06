Bengaluru Bulls take one Pink Panthers in the match number 37 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 (PKL). The match takes place at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru with a scheduled start of 08:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, if you are looking for Bengaluru Bulls vs Pink Panthers live streaming online and live telecast details then continue reading. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

It is a contest between second-placed and tenth-placed team on the Pro Kabaddi League points table. Bengaluru Bulls are on second spot with four wins from six matches while Jaipur Pink Panthers have won two out of five matches.

Where To Watch Bengaluru Bulls vs Pink Panthers, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Bengaluru Bulls vs Pink Panthers on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Bengaluru Bulls vs Pink Panthers, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch Bengaluru Bulls vs Pink Panthers live online streaming.

