Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans face off against each other in the latest round of Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 fixtures. The PKL Season 8 clash will be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru on January 01, 2022 at 08:30 PM IST as both teams aim for maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans, PKL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

Bengaluru Bulls have been sensational this season and will aim to continue their run as they face off against one of the bottom teams in the league. The Bulls are third in the table and can go top with a win. Meanwhile, Telugu Titans are struggling towards the bottom of the team standings and need to register a win if they are to keep up with their objective of qualifying for the next round.

Where To Watch Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Dinsey+Hotstar app or website to catch Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans live online streaming.

