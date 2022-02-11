Puneri Paltan will be up against Haryana Steelers in a Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 encounter on Friday, February 11, 2022. The match would be played at the Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru and is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans searching for Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan, PKL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

Haryana Steelers are coming into this game on the back of a two-match winless run but can climb to the second spot in the standings with a win. Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan have continued their late charge for the playoff spots as they currently are on a four-game winning run and will be hoping to continue that and move closer to the top four.

Where To Watch Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD and other regional channels.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan Pirates live online streaming.

