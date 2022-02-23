The Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 is at the business end. We shall have the first semi-final matches being played on February 23, 2022. Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha and Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls are the two matches that are supposed to take place. In this article, we shall be talking about the live streaming details for the first game. Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha is supposed to take place at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield in Bengaluru. The match is said to be quite an interesting one. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

The last time the two teams met each other on February 2, the Patna Pirates walked away with a narrow win. The team won the game 37-35. All eyes will be on Pradeep Narwal who has spent five seasons with the franchise. However, despite the result, UP Yodddha will be high on confidence given the fact that they beat Puneri Paltan 42-31. All thanks to Pradeep Narwal's 18 point performance that helped them seal a comprehensive win.

Where To Watch Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha, Semi-Final 1 PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha, Semi-Final 1 on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha, Semi-Final 1PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha, Semi-Final 1 live online streaming.

