Dhaka, November 24: The Indian women’s kabaddi team put on a strong show to win the Women’s Kabaddi World Cup in Dhaka, beating Chinese Taipei 35–28 in the final. This is India’s second straight World Cup title and further proves their strength in the sport. Haryana Steelers head coach Manpreet Singh praised the team, saying, “The women’s team has delivered a performance the whole nation can be proud of. Their belief and teamwork were outstanding. As a former Indian player, I understand just how hard it is to reach this level. Big congratulations to the players and staff.” India U-18 Kabaddi Team Captain Ishant Rathee Avoids Handshake With Pakistani Counterpart in Asian Youth Games 2025; Indians Secure Third Victory Of Competition By Beating Arch-Rivals (Watch Video).

India was in great form throughout the tournament. They won all their group matches to reach the semifinals, where they defeated Iran 33–21 to enter the final. Chinese Taipei also had an unbeaten run in their group and beat hosts Bangladesh 25–18 in the semi-final.

Puneri Paltan head coach Ajay Thakur said, “It is a very proud moment for India as the women's team retained the World Cup trophy in Dhaka. Their dominant run to the final and then the trophy shows how much women's kabaddi has progressed in the last few years. It is also a testament to the global appeal of the sport, with Bangladesh hosting the World Cup, and I hope that this momentum continues in the years to come.”

A total of 11 countries took part in the tournament, showing how quickly women’s kabaddi is growing around the world. The Indian women topped Group A standings with eight points from four wins in four matches, with hosts Bangladesh finishing second in the table with six points from three wins. Thailand, Urangda, and Germany were the other teams in Group A. Pawan Sehrawat Vows To Quit Kabaddi If PKL Franchise Tamil Thalaivas Prove Disciplinary Allegations Against Star India Player (Watch Video).

Chinese Taipei finished on top of Group B standings with 10 points from five wins from five matches. Iran came second with eight points from four wins and a defeat from five matches. Nepal, Poland, Kenya, and Zanzibar were the other teams in Group B. The top two teams moved into the knockout rounds with India beating Iran and Chinese Taipei getting the better of hosts Bangladesh.

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates

Congratulations to our Indian Women’s Kabaddi Team for making the nation proud by winning the Kabaddi World Cup 2025! They have showcased outstanding grit, skills and dedication. Their victory will inspire countless youngsters to pursue Kabaddi, dream bigger and aim higher. pic.twitter.com/XRM8J2I2h0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 24, 2025

