Kobe Bryant's Wife Vanessa Releases First Statement Post Husband and Daughter Gianna's Death, Shares Family Photo With Emotional Note on Devastating Loss

Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa posts family photo (Photo Credits: Vanessa Bryant Instagram)

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa took to social media to release the first statement post the death of the two most important people in her life. After the helicopter crash killed her husband and one of their daughters Gianna on Sunday, Vanessa has posted a long Instagram post on her loss and thanking people across countries for showering them with love, support and courage. Vanessa shared the note along with their family photo of Kobe Bryant and Vanessa with their four daughters, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. Kobe Bryant And Wife Vanessa Had a Deal To Never to Fly in Helicopter Together! Shocking Revelation Comes After NBA Player's Demise in Chopper Crash.

Vanessa writes how their death has left them devastated but "take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved". She knows that the family were "incredibly blessed" to have them both in their life. She further writes, "I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon." Kobe Bryant Wife and Kids: Know Everything About Late NBA Star’s Family - Partner Vanessa Laine and Daughters Gianna, Bianka, Natalia and Capri.

Vanessa Bryant Opens Up About Her Devastating Loss in an Instagram Post:

Vanessa adds, "I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever." Thanking for the love, care and support that was showered on the family during the tough time she requests privacy to get through the situation.

She mentions about the Mamba family saying, "To honour our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org." Vanessa concludes saying, "Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me."

Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter died when the Sikorsky S-76 they were flying in crashed in Calabasas, northwest of Los Angeles. Seven others also died in the helicopter crash including the pilot, two other 13-year-old girls involved in the tournament, three of their parents and another coach.

It was headed to Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, where Gianna was scheduled to play a basketball game. Bryant was a five-time NBA champion for his only team, the Los Angeles Lakers, and a double Olympic gold medallist. He retired in April 2016 after a 20-year career with the team.