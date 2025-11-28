More and more, older generations are stepping into the spotlight in fashion campaigns, thanks to a growing appreciation of their spending power and cultural influence. Brands are embracing this shift by featuring older models in runway shows and ads; for example, Dame Maggie Smith for Loewe's spring 2024 pre-collection and Diana Ross for Saint Laurent's spring 2024 campaign. The trend is energised by socially influential older individuals, often called 'granfluencers,' who have built large followings on platforms like Instagram and TikTok, inspiring younger audiences and highlighting the timeless appeal of fashion at any age. Fashion Giants Are Dominating the Art Collaboration Scene, Delivering Unmatched Value for Money.

Why is this change occurring?

The expanding market share of the so-called "silver generation" underscores a large, influential consumer demographic with significant disposable income, making them highly attractive targets for brands aiming for authenticity and inclusivity. Changing consumer attitudes favor more realistic representation, with younger generations admiring older women who exude confidence, style, and vitality at any age. Recent social media analytics indicate a decline in influence from traditional glossy content, as 'granfluencers' on social media gain massive followings, challenging conventional marketing paradigms. Brands are experimenting with strategies that prioritize authentic content illustrating older skin, diverse body types, and life experiences. Recognizing that including older models serves not just as a social statement but also as a strategic marketing move is essential, especially since older consumers tend to be more thoughtful, discerning, and loyal buyers.

Examples of prominent older models in recent campaigns include:

• Dame Maggie Smith in Loewe's spring 2024 pre-collection

• Diana Ross in Saint Laurent's spring 2024 collection

• Kate Moss and Cindy Crawford in campaigns for Balenciaga and MCM

• Maye Musk featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated 2022 swimsuit edition

• Vanessa Redgrave in a 2023 Burberry campaign

• Indian actress Dimple Kapadia on the October 2024 Vogue India cover at age 67

• A prominent group cover published in August 2008 featuring Indian icons such as Feroze Gujral, Ujjwala Raut, Jyothsna Chakravarthy, and Shobhaa De

•Naomi Campbell on Vogue India’s March/April 2023 cover. COP30: Fashion Is a Major Driver of Deforestation in the Amazon Rainforest.

Vogue India has been at the forefront, highlighting mature models like Dimple Kapadia and showcasing diverse Indian talent, including prominent figures in their August 2008 issue. Globally, campaigns and runway shows featuring older models are generating buzz, challenging conventional beauty standards, and redefining industry norms. Marketers are adopting sophisticated, personalized outreach strategies—such as targeted email marketing and digital campaigns—to connect authentically with older consumers, ensuring their engagement across print and digital media platforms.

