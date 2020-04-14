Kyle Larson Uses N-Word During Live Streaming of iRacing Pro Series Event, NASCAR Driver Apologises After Being Suspended (Watch Video)

File picture of Kyle Larson (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Kyle Larson faced an embarrassing situation after he was caught saying N-word during the live streaming of iRacing Pro Series event. Larson has now been suspended indefinitely by NASCAR and his race team, Chip Ganassi Racing. The driver, however, has issued an apology and said he should have never used the word. Larson was unaware that his audio was audible to other drivers and those watching the live streaming.

"You can't hear me? Hey, n*****,” Larson said during the live event. His fellow NASCAR driver Anthony Alfredo was quick to respond but by-then the damage was done. "Hey Kyle, you're talking to everyone, bud," said Alfredo.

Following the incident, Larson was suspended by Chip Ganassi Racing and in a statement the team said: “We are extremely disappointed by what Kyle said last night during an iRacing event. The words that he chose to use are offensive and unacceptable. As of this moment we are suspending Kyle without pay while we work through this situation with all appropriate parties.”

NASCAR also suspended the driver and issued a statement: "NASCAR has made diversity and inclusion a priority and will not tolerate the type of language used by Kyle Larson during Sunday's iRacing event. Our Member Conduct Guidelines are clear in this regard, and we will enforce these guidelines to maintain an inclusive environment for our entire industry and fan base."

Well, @KyleLarsonRacin apparently dropping an n-bomb could be the biggest story in sports this weekend. pic.twitter.com/5gmkbcK6yM — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) April 13, 2020

Larson later took to Twitter and issued an apology. "Hey, I just wanted to stay I'm sorry. Last night, I made a mistake and said the word that should never, ever be said, and there's no excuse for that. I wasn't raised that way. It's just an awful thing to say, and I feel very sorry for my family, my friends, my partners, the NASCAR community, and especially the African-American community,” Larson said during a 42-second long video.

"I understand the damage is probably unrepairable, and I own up to that, but I just want to let you all know how sorry I am, and I hope everyone is staying safe during these crazy times. Thank you,” he added.

Following the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, the real-life races have been discontinued as of now and drivers from racing circuits like NASCAR and Indy Car are competing virtually in the iRacing, realistic online simulation, events.