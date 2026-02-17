A video involving basketball legend and NASCAR team co-owner Michael Jordan has sparked widespread debate across social media following a historic victory at the Daytona 500. The footage, captured during post-race celebrations on Sunday, 15 February 2026, shows Jordan interacting with six-year-old Beau Reddick, the son of 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick. While the win marked a milestone for Jordan’s racing team, the 27-second clip has since shifted public attention away from the track. Yaxel Lendeborg Viral Video Resurfaces Ahead of Michigan vs Purdue Top-10 Clash.
Context Behind Michael Jordan Viral Video
The atmosphere in Victory Lane was jubilant after Tyler Reddick secured a dramatic last-lap win in the season-opening "Great American Race." Jordan, 63, was seen celebrating alongside driver Denny Hamlin and the rest of the 23XI crew, at one point comparing the achievement to winning an NBA championship.
Watch Michael Jordan Video Going Viral
Michael Jordan is currently facing backlash after inappropriately touching a child during live television. pic.twitter.com/eItDujXXau
— Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) February 16, 2026
During the height of the festivities, cameras caught Jordan standing behind Beau Reddick. The video shows Jordan reaching toward the child's lower back and legs, making small pinching and tapping motions. At the time, the area was crowded with people and drenched in celebration spray and ice.
The clip quickly went viral, generating millions of views and sharply dividing opinion. Some observers on platforms such as X and Instagram labelled the interaction as "inappropriate" or "bizarre," with some users making unsubstantiated claims and drawing links to past controversies. However, a large segment of the public has defended Jordan’s actions, suggesting the footage lacks critical context. Viral Gold Medalist Celebration Video: Shirtless Benjamin Karl Celebrates in Snow At 2026 Winter Olympics.
Just Playing Around
I dont get the first part, looks like something is in his shirt. Maybe he is hiding it from MJ and MJ is just showing him he knows its there. The second part is MJ trying to get the kid to buckle by rubbing the back of his knee. Something my kid would do to me all the time and…
— The Expert (@HeneryMcWeller) February 16, 2026
'Uncomfortable'
The kid definitely looks uncomfortable.
— The Hills Out Back (@HillsOutBack) February 16, 2026
'Awkward Looking Moment'
This a very awkward looking moment. How can he explain this?
— Feel Good Inc. (@TheFeelGood_Inc) February 16, 2026
'May look Worse on Live TV'
moments like that on live TV can look worse than they are without the full clip, but still not a good look for Michael Jordan 😬
— Monetization Xpert (@MonetXpert) February 16, 2026
'Stop being Too Sensitive'
People should stop being too sensitive, this is the same hate and attacks Michael Jackson faced. pic.twitter.com/fWCkrCtYFv
— Azania (@azania1023) February 16, 2026
'Looks Playful'
C'mon man, dude is clearly pulling on his shirt, lol. Looks playful 🦦, the entire episode engagement, it's a nothing burger 🍔 here for me!
— Brian Baker (@bkbake1) February 16, 2026
Long-standing Family Ties
Defenders of the NBA Hall of Famer point to the deep relationship between Jordan and the Reddick family. Tyler Reddick has previously mentioned that Jordan’s connection with his family predates his professional career; Jordan reportedly knew Reddick’s late father-in-law, MLB pitcher José DeLeón, during his own stint in professional baseball.
In 2024, Reddick confirmed that Jordan has known Beau since he was a baby, often engaging in playful interactions during race weekends. Neither Michael Jordan nor representatives for 23XI Racing have issued a formal statement regarding the viral video.
A Historic Achievement
The controversy comes amidst what should be a celebratory week for Jordan. The Daytona 500 win is the biggest victory to date for 23XI Racing since its formation in 2020. Speaking immediately after the race, Jordan told reporters: "It feels like I won a championship. Until I get my ring, I won't even know. I'm ecstatic."
The viral video continues to trend, though the conversation has begun to shift toward the technicalities of the race and the team’s upcoming season schedule.
