India’s second practice match against Australia A ended in a draw as the visitors are set to take on the home side in the first Test, which will be a day-night encounter, from December 17 onwards at the Adelaide. In another big news of the day related to cricket, Pakistan captain Babar Azam was ruled out of the T20I series against New Zealand, starting December 18. New Zealand are currently locked in a Test series against West Indies and are close to winning the second game of the series. Shadab Khan To Lead Pakistan in T20Is Against New Zealand In Place of Injured Babar Azam, Doubts Over Spinner's Fitness As Well.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to hold Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 from January 10 onwards in a bio-secure bubble. In Lanka Premier League 2020 Galle Gladiators defeated Colombo Kings by two wickets to make it to the final of Lanka Premier League 2020. Mushtaq Ali T20 Tournament to Get Underway from January 10, Teams to Assemble on January 2.

In football, in Indian Super League 2020-21 Bengaluru FC defeated Kerala Blasters FC by 4-2 to continue their unbeaten streak. In another game of the day (December 13), NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC played out a goalless draw. In the English Premier League 2020-21, Southampton defeated Sheffield United 3-0 while Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspurs game ended in a 1-1 draw.