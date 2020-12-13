Pakistan cricket team has faced a significant blow with regular skipper Babar Azam ruled out of the three-match T20I series against New Zealand, starting from December 10. The 25-year-old – who suffered a thumb fracture – has been Pakistan's best batsman lately and his absence has indeed dented the visitors. Also, filling Azam's boot as captain will not be an easy task. Although Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have named vice-captain Shadab Khan to lead the team, the leg-spinner's participation in the first T20I isn't confirmed as he is also carrying a groin niggle. He had missed the Zimbabwe T20Is due to a similar injury and the decision on his participation in the Auckland T20I will be made closer to the match. Babar Azam Ruled Out of T20I Series Against New Zealand.

"Injuries are part and parcel of professional sport and while it is hugely disappointing to lose a player of Babar Azam's calibre for the T20Is, this opens up opportunities for the other highly talented and exciting players to step-up, understand their responsibilities and try to prove that the Pakistan side is a complete package," Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said in an official release.

Babar Azam ruled out of New Zealand T20Ishttps://t.co/Ouc23mwvMq pic.twitter.com/9ZPKGoRII5 — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) December 13, 2020

"I have spoken with Babar and he is sad to miss the T20I series as he was fully focused and keenly looking forward to the T20Is. We have a long season of cricket ahead and we now hope that he regains complete fitness as early as possible so that he can return to competitive cricket," he added.

Although PCB haven't named any back-up if Shadab also misses the first T20I, Imad Wasim is all but likely to lead the team in his presence. The veteran all-rounder has led the Men in Green and might have to retake the leadership role if Khan doesn't feature in the first match.

